Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.