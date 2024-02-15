Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.