Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Update

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Visteon Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

