View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
View Price Performance
View stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. View has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
View Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than View
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.