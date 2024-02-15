View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

View stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. View has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

