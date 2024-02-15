VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,860,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $328,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.