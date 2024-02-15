Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSCO opened at $29.22 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $42.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

