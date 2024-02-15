Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vericity Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VERY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vericity has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter.
Vericity Company Profile
Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
