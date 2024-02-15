VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in VEON by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEON by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 442,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON opened at $23.34 on Thursday. VEON has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

