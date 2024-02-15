Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.95% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $60,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTYX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,928. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

