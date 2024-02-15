VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 288,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.58 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Further Reading

