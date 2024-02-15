Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $165,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 1,245,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,933. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

