Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $65.38 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.