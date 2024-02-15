VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. 958,574 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.