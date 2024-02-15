Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $115,750.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $115,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $115,500.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $66,674.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00.
- On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $37,850.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.
Vacasa Stock Performance
VCSA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
