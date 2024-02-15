US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,910 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.