US Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 3.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,488. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

