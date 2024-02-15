US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS NUMG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,665 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

