US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

XVV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,975 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.