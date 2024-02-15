US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 8,955,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,739. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

