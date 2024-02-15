Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

