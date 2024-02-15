Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Urban One by 48.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Stock Performance

Urban One stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 20,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,547. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02.

About Urban One

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.