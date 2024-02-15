Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s previous close.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

UPWK stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 58,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

