Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.90% from the company’s previous close.

Upexi Trading Down 34.8 %

Shares of Upexi stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 526,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. Upexi has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 16.21%.

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 90,001 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,073.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,023. Company insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upexi during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter worth $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter worth $246,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

