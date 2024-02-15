Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.82

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 72140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Unisys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $536.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Unisys by 91.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Stories

