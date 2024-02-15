Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,259.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,686.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,259.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,619. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,986. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

