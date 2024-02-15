UBS Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

GNRC stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 906,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,081. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

