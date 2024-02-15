Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

UBER traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,486,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,755,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

