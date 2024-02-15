Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

