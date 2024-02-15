Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Update

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYRA traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 30,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,981. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $777.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

