Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Update

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ TYRA traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 30,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,981. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $777.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences
In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
See Also
