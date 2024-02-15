Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $88,191.00 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ross Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, William Ross Greenberg sold 9,663 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $128,324.64.

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.