Truepoint Inc. Invests $203,000 in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NYSE NWE traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 34,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

