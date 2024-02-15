Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $2,600,687 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $414,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

