Traders Buy Large Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 22,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical volume of 1,615 put options.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

