Traders Buy Large Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 22,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical volume of 1,615 put options.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Price Performance
NYSE HUN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
