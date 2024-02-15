TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

TPI Composites Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

