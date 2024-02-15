Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TRYIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Featured Articles

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

