Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.
Toray Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
TRYIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.
