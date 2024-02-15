Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.515 billion to $4.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.260-0.340 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,769,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,126,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

