Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,916,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,906,371.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 304,135 shares of company stock worth $1,997,868. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTSH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.37.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

