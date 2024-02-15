thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKAMY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.1043 dividend. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

