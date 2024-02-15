Threshold (T) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $143.40 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $308.59 million and approximately $143.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03132357 USD and is up 11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $112,625,700.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

