Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.2% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 431,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $549.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,115. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,832,095. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

