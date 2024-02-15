The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of LSXMK opened at $30.00 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.
Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Liberty SiriusXM Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.