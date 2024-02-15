The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $30.00 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,834,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.