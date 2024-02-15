The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 100,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,881. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

