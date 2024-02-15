The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.89.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
