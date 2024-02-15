TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $144.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.