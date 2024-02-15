TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.28.
TFI International Trading Up 2.9 %
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
