Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

