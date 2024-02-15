Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

