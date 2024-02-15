Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $145.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

