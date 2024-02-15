Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.