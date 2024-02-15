Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.