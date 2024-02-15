TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.28 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 255.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

