TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $755.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.